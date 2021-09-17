Patriots Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out For Week 2 Jets Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially have ruled out two players for their Week 2 encounter with the AFC East rival New York Jets.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) both were ruled out Friday.

Van Noy, a starter at outside linebacker, did not practice this week. Josh Uche and Chase Winovich are candidates to take his spot in the starting lineup.

Nordin was limited in practice Thursday and did not participate Friday. His absence guarantees Nick Folk will kick for the Patriots for the second consecutive week. New England can either elevate Folk from the practice squad, as it did in Week 1, or sign him to the open spot on its 53-man roster.

The Patriots are expected to place Nordin on injured reserve, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, sidelining him for at least the next three games.

#Patriots K Quinn Nordin is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve with an abdomen injury, source said, and he?s likely to be able to return this season. The hope is that, by November, he?s back and able to kick. Nick Folk is currently on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2021

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), edge rusher Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) are listed as questionable. All four were limited participants in Friday’s practice, with Brown returning after sitting out the previous two days.