Patriots-Jets Betting Preview: Bill Belichick Angle Attractive To Bettors?

NESN Logo Sign In

The following is a collection of expert betting analysis surrounding the New England Patriots’ 2021 season and their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets from VSiN contributors.

A pair of rookie quarterbacks face off in an AFC East showdown, with each team looking to avoid an 0-2 start. The Patriots (0-1 SU and ATS) fumbled late as they looked poised to erase a 17-16 Dolphins lead before falling short. The new-look Patriots outgained the Dolphins by over 100 yards, but two turnovers and three field goals in the red zone ultimately cost them the game. The Jets (0-1 SU and ATS) were shut out for much of their opener against the Panthers, trailing 16-0 late in the third and 19-7 until a 94-yard drive got the final margin within a score. The Jets were held to 45 yards rushing and 4.2 yards per play. The Patriots are favored by 5.5, up from 4.5, as Bill Belichick off a loss and against a rookie quarterback will surely be angles that entice bettors. A low total here at 42.5, as both teams stayed well Under the total in their openers.

–Will Hill

More from VSiN NFL Week 1 Betting Takeaways: Don’t Be Afraid Of Patriots Wagers

The Patriots might have lost in Week 1, but there are plenty of positives to take away from the 17-16 loss to the Dolphins. New England dominated the contest statistically, outgaining the Dolphins by 134 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per play, converting 11 of 16 third downs and putting up 49.1 yards per drive. New England’s pass rush was alive, as well, pressuring Tua Tagovailoa on 27.6% of his dropbacks and forcing him to commit two turnover-worthy plays, one of which was picked off. The Patriots’ front seven should have a field day with an offensive line that is missing Mekhi Becton and which allowed 12 pressures on 46 dropbacks for Zach Wilson. New York is in a tough spot in this matchup and I expect Bill Belichick to continue his successful run against rookie quarterbacks (9-1 SU last 10 opportunities).

Pick: Patriots -5.5

–Jonathan Van Tobel

For more expert betting insights and analysis, visit VSiN.com.