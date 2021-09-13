NFL Rumors: Jets Will Be Without Key Player For Week 2 Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will face a shorthanded New York Jets team in Week 2.

Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss the next four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets? LT Mekhi Becton now is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks while also needing arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up damaged cartilage that he suffered during Sunday?s loss to Carolina, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021

That timetable means Becton could miss the second Patriots-Jets matchup, too, as the AFC East rivals are scheduled to play again in Week 7.

Becton, one of the NFL’s largest players at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds, showed promise as a rookie last season and plays an important role as Zach Wilson’s blindside protector. Carolina put a hurting on the Jets’ first-year quarterback Sunday, sacking him five times and registering 10 QB hits.

The Patriots’ reloaded front seven sacked Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in their season opener — a 17-16 loss at Gillette Stadium — and pressured him into multiple mistakes, including a fourth-quarter interception. Pass rushers like Matt Judon and Josh Uche will be difficult matchups for Becton’s expected replacement, George Fant.

Speaking of tough matchups, the Patriots are 21-6 against rookie quarterbacks during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure, with last year’s loss to Tagovailoa’s Dolphins snapping a streak of seven consecutive victories. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.