This Hyper-Specific Patriots Stat Might Make You Worry About Jets Game

NESN Logo Sign In

During the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have been astonishingly good against rookie quarterbacks. Their success against freshmen signal-callers is one of the main reasons for people expecting them to beat Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday.

However, there’s a proverbial fly in the proverbial ointment. And it just might be gross enough to make you rethink the Week 2 game between New England and New York.

The Patriots are a whopping 21-6 against rookie quarterbacks since Belichick took over in 2000. Their last loss came in Week 17 of last season when Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins earned a 27-24 victory in Miami. At home, Belichick is 13-0 against rookie QBs, compared to 8-6 on the road. Again, the numbers are silly.

Here’s the thing: Those six road losses? Five of them have come before Week 10. In fact, Belichick is just 2-5 when facing rookie quarterbacks on the road before Week 10.

So, perhaps this Week 2 game in New York won’t be a picnic. It probably shouldn’t be considered one anyway, considering how the Patriots looked last Sunday against Miami.

We went down the rabbit hole and dug up Belichick’s seven pre-Week 10 road games against rookie quarterbacks, all for the love of hyper-specific stats that fit a narrative. We also have included the quarterbacks’ numbers.

2004: Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Ben Roethlisberger)

— Steelers 34, Patriots 20

— 18-of-24 for 196 yards, two TDs