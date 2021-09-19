Watch Mac Jones, Rest Of Patriots Warm Up For Game Against Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s gameday in the Meadowlands, where the Patriots will face the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams entered their Week 2 showdown with 0-1 records. The Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, while Zach Wilson and the Jets suffered a season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Both teams — especially New England — need to leave MetLife Stadium with a win.

The Patriots live-stream their warmups every week, with players taking the field roughly an hour before kickoff.

You watch New England’s Week 2 warmups (we know, you only want to watch Mac Jones) in the video below.

Will New England get back on track after last weekend’s ugly loss? Or will Wilson and the Jets earn the upset victory?

We’ll find out soon enough. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.