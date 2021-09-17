Why Patriots Absolutely Can’t Afford To Overlook Jets In Week 2 Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

A must-win game in Week 2 of a 17-game NFL season?

The Patriots might find themselves in that very situation as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

New England sits 0-1 following its disappointing Week 1 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. In most seasons, we’d say, “No big deal, these are the Patriots — they’ll be fine.”

But this isn’t your typical Patriots team. Not yet, anyway. They’re led by a rookie quarterback, are integrating a bunch of new pieces and are dealing with a vastly improved AFC East. Like last year, the playoffs are not guaranteed for Bill Belichick’s team.

In all likelihood, if the Patriots make the playoffs this season, it will come after slinging mud with the wild-card crowd. Something like 11-6 or 10-7 is what it will take, and there probably will be tiebreakers.

Any record better than that will be tough to achieve, given New England’s difficult second-half schedule.

Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 13: at Buffalo Bills

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins