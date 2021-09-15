NESN Logo Sign In

Fair warning to Patriots players: Julian Edelman isn’t afraid to criticize his former team.

The longtime New England receiver now is a studio analyst for “Inside the NFL.” And, during Tuesday’s episode, Edelman debuted a new, Bill Belichick-inspired segment called “What are we doing?!“

Basically, it’s his version of ESPN”s “C’mon, man!”

At one point in the segment, Edelman discussed the fumbles and penalties that contributed to the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“We’re gonna start it out with a fundamental — I learned it in New England,” Edelman said. ” … New England goes, they have eight penalties, (84) yards. We know that you can’t win until you keep from losing. That’s what Bill (Belichick) always says. … So, you know they’re going to hear it for that.

“And then also, two fumbles, the last one on the 11th yard line with 3:14, going in to score to take the lead. … Like, what are we doing? You can’t do that. There’s a premium on the football. What are we doing?”

Edelman thus far has proven to be an insightful, entertaining analyst — if not a little corny.