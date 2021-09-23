Patriots’ Last Home Game Vs. Saints Was Iconic Day In Boston Sports

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. We can only hope this game is as entertaining as the Saints? last visit to Gillette Stadium.

The 2013 meeting between New England and New Orleans — perhaps best remembered as the “Unicorns, Show Ponies, Where’s the Beef” game — was an underappreciated classic, featuring two of the game’s greatest quarterbacks, dueling fourth-quarter comebacks, a last-second touchdown, an iconic radio call and one of the best two-minute drills of Tom Brady’s illustrious Patriots tenure.

When we assembled our Top 10 Patriots Games of the Decade last December, this one — final score: Patriots 30, Saints 27 — checked in at No. 8. The only non-playoff game to rank higher was the Pats-Denver Broncos showdown from six weeks later (24-point comeback, “take the wind,” etc.), which came in fifth.

For those who might not recall the intricacies of this mid-October thriller, hop aboard the way-back machine:

After losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the previous year’s AFC Championship Game, the Patriots had opened the 2013 season with wins in four of their first five games. They’d been far from dominant, though, averaging just 19 points per game and losing a 13-6 rock fight to the Cincinnati Bengals in the pouring rain in Week 5.

The Saints, with head coach Sean Payton back from his yearlong Bountygate suspension, came in a perfect 5-0, winning each of their last three by double digits.

Two short Stevan Ridley touchdown runs gave the Patriots a 17-7 lead at halftime, but the Saints tied things up midway through the third quarter on a touchdown by Khiry Robinson. Two Stephen Gostkowski field goals ensued, followed by a 34-yard scoring strike from Drew Brees to Kenny Stills — over two defenders on third-and-20 — that put New Orleans ahead 24-23 with 3:29 remaining in the fourth.