We now have our first Patriots locker room celebration video of 2021.

New England on Sunday earned a 25-6 victory in New York over the Jets. It wasn’t always pretty, but Mac Jones and the Patriots nevertheless picked up their first win of the NFL season.

The Patriots on Monday shared a video of the locker room celebration at MetLife Stadium, complete with speeches from Bill Belichick and Matthew Slater. Belichick said his typical Belichick stuff, while also specifically praising Damien Harris, who rebounded from his Week 1 fumble with a big performance against the Jets.

“Good work, men. Good work,” Belichick told his players. “Good news is we can still play better. We can still play better. We had a better week of practice, played better situational football. We gotta keep grinding on that, keep building on it. Did a good job taking the ball away, did a good job protecting it. Good job running hard, Damien. … Nick (Folk), way to bang them through the uprights.

“We gotta get a head start on New Orleans. This is a good football team and a good situational team. So, enjoy this one, you deserved it, you earned it. You outplayed them all the way through, start to finish. And we can work harder and play better, and that’s what we’re gonna do. Play and coach better. Play and coach better. Let’s build off this one. Good job, fellas, that’s the way to bounce back.”

Take a look:

"How do we feel about the first victory of the year?!"



Awww yeah ? pic.twitter.com/QwXQhsBv82 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2021

The Patriots will return to the field this Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.