Patriots Mailbag: Will Pats Expand Playbook For Mac Jones In Week 2?

You asked, we answered. Let’s dive right into this week’s New England Patriots mailbag:

@kikesolis

After seeing Mac and what he is capable. Do you think a variety of new plays will be opened this week? Maybe streching the field a bit more? Try new plays? Or do we stick on whats on the paper for now?

It wouldn’t surprise me if Josh McDaniels opens up the playbook a bit for Mac Jones in his second start. McDaniels and Jones both were relatively conservative in New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins — the latter ranked 26th among quarterbacks in average intended air yards, per NFL Next Gen Stats — but I liked what I saw from Jones in his few opportunities to attack downfield. His two 20-plus-yard strikes to Nelson Agholor were, as was his over-the-shoulder wheel to James White.

The New York Jets also don’t have the cornerback talent that Miami does. Their starters against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 were 2020 fifth-round pick Bryce Hall and 2021 sixth-round pick. Behind them: 2021 fifth-rounder Michael Carter and 2020 undrafted free agent Javelin Guidry. McDaniels could look to challenge that inexperienced group on Sunday.

@taylor91506030

If Trent Brown has to miss extended time, do you think the team will pivot Onwenu to tackle, especially after Herron?s struggles? I didn?t think Durant was too much of a liability, but Big Mike is a proven anchor out there, with Karras moving inside.

That’s probably how I’d handle it, but it looks like the Patriots would prefer to keep Mike Onwenu at left guard. He said Wednesday morning that he hasn’t worked at tackle at all since the start of training camp. New England’s top right tackle during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice was Yasir Durant, who finished Sunday’s game there after Justin Herron was benched.

Was that a hint at the Patriots’ Week 2 starting lineup, or misdirection from Bill Belichick, who knows reporters are only allowed to watch a small sliver of each practice during the regular season? We’ll find out Sunday.

A few notes on Durant: He was a three-year starter at left tackle at Missouri but didn’t see much playing time as an undrafted Kansas City Chiefs rookie last season, starting one game at right guard and playing an additional 36 snaps at right tackle. The Patriots acquired him in a trade after their final preseason game. Listed at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, he’s New England’s second-tallest player behind Brown and third-heaviest behind Brown and Onwenu.

Brown did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He played just seven snaps against the Dolphins before a calf injury shelved him.