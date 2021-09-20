Patriots Notes: Why James White’s Value To Pats Goes Beyond Box Score

NESN Logo Sign In

Some assorted notes and nuggets from the New England Patriots’ 25-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium:

— This is the James White that Patriots fans are used to seeing.

After a trying 2020 campaign on and off the field, White has looked much more like his old self this season. He was one of New England’s top offensive contributors Sunday, catching a team-high six passes on six targets for 45 yards and adding 20 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Through two games, the veteran running back has caught all but one of his 13 targets from quarterback Mac Jones, leading the team in both catches (12) and receiving yards (94).

White caught more than four passes in just one of the Patriots’ final 11 games last year.

“James is one of our best players,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters after Sunday’s win. “He has tremendous consistency. He can really do whatever we ask him to do — third down, first down, run the ball, catch it, blitz pickup. He gives that group great leadership with his preparation and performance. He is always ready to go on game day. Whatever you need him to do, that’s a guy you can really count on.