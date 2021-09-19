Patriots Open Scoring Vs. Jets After J.C. Jackson’s Diving Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson has a nose for the football, and it was on full display Sunday afternoon in the Meadowlands.

The Patriots forced the first turnover of their Week 2 clash with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. On a second-and-2 from the Jets’ 16-yard line, a Zach Wilson pass attempt was deflected by Jackson, tipped by Devin McCourty and ultimately landed back in the arms of the fourth-year cornerback, who corraled nine picks last season.

New England proceeded to take advantage of the favorable field position. A six-play drive concluded with a 46-yard field goal from Nick Folk which gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.