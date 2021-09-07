N’Keal Harry Not Only Patriots Player Changing Number Ahead Of Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Four Patriots players apparently weren’t satisfied with the jersey numbers they wore during training camp and the preseason.

You might already have heard about receiver N’Keal Harry ditching No. 15 in favor of No. 1, which he wore during his collegiate career at Arizona State. Of course, quarterback Cam Newton wore No. 1 in New England before his recent release.

But Harry isn’t the only player who changed their number. Here’s a complete list:

WR N’keal Harry: No. 1 (was No. 15)

WR Nelson Agholor: No. 15 (was No. 13)

LB Harvey Langi: No. 52 (was No. 48)

LB Jahlani Tavai: No. 48 (original number not listed)

DT Christian Barmore: No. 90 (was No. 70)

Harry will begin the season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason. Tavai is on the practice squad.

Agholor, Langi and Barmore all figure to play Sunday against the Dolphins. The Patriots will begin their season at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.