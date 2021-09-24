Patriots Practice Notes: Important Defender Misses Final Day Of Week 3

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just one player was missing Friday from the New England Patriots’ final practice of Week 3.

Safety Adrian Phillips missed practice for the second straight day. Phillips is not dealing with an injury, however.

The Patriots listed the reason for his DNP on Thursday as “not injury related.” Phillips and his wife reportedly have been expecting the birth of their first child, which could explain his absence.

That also makes Phillips more likely to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints than a player who missed two practices due to injury would be. Phillips has been an important and versatile player for New England’s defense, playing as a safety, linebacker and edge rusher over the last two seasons.

Every other member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad was present Friday, including banged-up starters Trent Brown (calf), Matt Judon (knee), Damien Harris (finger) and Kyle Van Noy (throat).

Judon did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday. Brown and Harris were limited participants Wednesday and Thursday. Van Noy, who sat out last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, has been a full participant this week.

The Patriots will release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon. Kickoff Sunday at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.