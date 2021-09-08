Patriots Practice Notes: Perfect Attendance Ahead Of Season Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— The Patriots had perfect attendance for the second consecutive practice, with every member of the 53-man roster and practice squad present and in uniform.

— Running back Brandon Bolden, who did not play in the preseason, shed the red non-contact jersey he had been wearing for the past week-plus. Practiced squad defensive back D’Angelo Ross continued to wear a red jersey.

— Wide receiver Nelson Agholor practiced in his new No. 15 for the first time.

Here?s Nelson Agholor in his new number. pic.twitter.com/OnhZZHrsHG — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2021

Agholor was one of several Patriots players to switch numbers this week, ditching the No. 13 he wore during the preseason. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (No. 90), linebacker Harvey Langi (No. 52) and injured wideout N’Keal Harry (No. 1) also adopted new digits ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

— Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a dislocated thumb last week, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, but he’s participated in each of the last two practices. From a distance, Stevenson did not appear to be wearing any sort of brace on his thumb, though his hand could have been taped beneath his glove.