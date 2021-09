NESN Logo Sign In

There may be no regular season clash more highly-anticipated than this upcoming Sunday’s.

Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time as an opponent as the New England Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots are looking to rebound and get back in the win column after a tough 28-13 loss at the hands of the Jameis Winston-led New Orleans Saints.

