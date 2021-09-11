Patriots Preview 2021: 15 Random Thoughts Ahead Of New Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Patriots season finally is here — can you believe it?

Following an offseason spending spree, an actual preseason and the anointing of a new quarterback, New England is set to take the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Regardless of how things go this season for Bill Belichick’s team, it should be a fascinating campaign to watch unfold.

That’s said, there’s a lot to think about as football returns to Foxboro. We compiled a list of 15 random, leftover thoughts to go over before the Patriots kick off against the Dolphins. Some of them are specific to the Patriots, while some might only be tangentially related.

Here they are, in no particular order:

1. The return of fans is a variable that hasn’t been talked about enough. Or, perhaps it has, and we just haven’t heard the chatter. Either way, people seemingly have forgotten that professional athletes are human beings, rather than robots. Some of these athletes absolutely were impacted by empty stadiums, for better or for worse.

Hardly anyone got booed (Cam Newton). Opposing offenses didn’t have to deal with hostile crowds making communication nearly impossible. Sure, there were pressure-packed moments last season, but things are different when there’s a sellout crowd either against you or behind you.

2. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal made a compelling case for Bill Belichick getting his proverbial house in order ahead of his eventual departure. Belichick’s exit/retirement does not seem imminent, but there are signs of the future Hall of Famer preparing for the end.