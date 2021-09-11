Patriots Preview 2021: 13 Most Important Players For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots stumbled through their worst season in two decades last season. Then they overhauled their roster.

They handed out more than $170 million to free agents. They got back multiple players who opted out of last season, including a key defensive leader. They found a new quarterback — one they hope will lead them for the next decade-plus.

Ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, here are 13 players who will determine New England’s success or failure this season:

QB Mac Jones

Jones will be the first Patriots rookie to start a season opener since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. The first-round draft pick was thoroughly impressive this summer and has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from his teammates, but as head coach Bill Belichick noted this week, he’s about to face much tougher competition than he did in the preseason, when he mostly played with and against backups. His first challenge: the aggressive Cover Zero blitz packages favored by Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

LT Isaiah Wynn

Keeping Jones upright and protected should be priority No. 1 for the Patriots’ offense. New England’s starting O-line is one of the NFL’s best on paper, but it needs a healthy Wynn to operate at full strength. The 2018 first-round draft pick has missed at least six games due to injury in each of his first three seasons. The Patriots do not want the risk of having a backup protecting their rookie QB’s blind side.

LB Dont?a Hightower

The Patriots sorely missed Hightower during his COVID-19 opt-out. Now, he’s back in his usual spot as the leader of New England’s front seven. Will his body be able to withstand a season’s worth of hits after his year away? The Patriots have more depth on the edge than at inside linebacker, so another Hightower absence could prove problematic.

OLB Matt Judon

After paying the former Baltimore Ravens star a boatload of money this offseason, the Patriots will expect him to produce. He’s come as advertised thus far, dominating in all three of his preseason performances and quickly establishing himself as a locker room leader who, in the words of Dont’a Hightower, “sets the mood” for the entire defense.