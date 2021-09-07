Patriots Preview 2021: Best-, Worst-Case Scenarios For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

As of last week, we now know how this New England Patriots season will begin: with rookie quarterback Mac Jones behind center. But how will it end?

Will the Patriots, who loaded up on big-money free agents this offseason, surge back into contention after their worst season since 2000? Or is a longer rebuild ahead?

With the Patriots set to welcome the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium in this Sunday’s regular-season opener, we examined the best- and worst-case scenarios for Jones, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the 2021 Patriots.

BEST CASE

Jones rides the momentum from his strong summer to the best season by a rookie quarterback since Dak Prescott in 2016, starting all 17 games and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

New England’s bets on tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith pay off big-time, with the former catching 70-plus passes and the latter emerging as New England’s top red-zone threat, tallying 13 touchdown catches and adding two rushing scores.

Nelson Agholor remains the dangerous deep-ball artist he was for the Raiders last season, ranking in the top five in the NFL in yards per catch. His ability to threaten defenses vertically, coupled with the attention paid to Henry and Smith, allow Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne to feast underneath. Meyers, New England’s best pass-catcher in training camp, truly breaks out with 90-plus catches. And after opening the season on injured reserve, N’Keal Harry finally becomes a consistently reliable weapon, though he’s rarely needed given the talent above him.

In the backfield, Damien Harris stays healthy and becomes the Patriots’ first 1,000-yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount, and James White rebounds from his underwhelming 2020 campaign. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year pro J.J. Taylor flash in supporting roles as the Patriots field a top-three rushing attack.