Patriots Preview 2021: Cases For, Against New England Making Playoffs

For most franchises a “good season” with a rookie quarterback under center would see the team finish around .500 and the signal-caller show both improvement and potential as a franchise leader.

But the Patriots are not like most franchises. In New England, anything less than a playoff appearance is viewed as a failure, especially when you invest as much money in a roster as Bill Belichick did this offseason.

But are the playoffs realistic for this team? Can Mac Jones handle a full NFL season? Will the retooled roster come together in time?

As part of our 2021 Patriots season preview, we examined cases for and against New England qualifying for the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CASES FOR

Schedule

In the spring, ESPN ranked the Patriots’ 2021 schedule as one of the easiest in the NFL. Ensuing rankings have placed New England in the middle of the pack.

The true test will come late in the season when, over six weeks, the Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills (twice). That stretch will be tough, and likely will determine whether they qualify for the postseason.