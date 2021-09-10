Patriots Preview 2021: 21 Predictions For New England’s New Season

NESN Logo Sign In

With the New England Patriots season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to make some pre-season predictions.

Here are 21 — some bolder than others — ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium:

1. Though the Buffalo Bills remain atop the AFC East, the Patriots win 10 games and make the playoffs as a wild card.

2. Mac Jones finishes top-three in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting — but doesn’t win.

3. Damien Harris becomes the Patriots’ first 1,000-yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount in 2016, and the Patriots boast a top-five rushing attack even without Cam Newton.

4. Fans grumble about how little playing time preseason standout Rhamondre Stevenson receives. (The Patriots typically don’t give heavy workloads to rookie backs.)

5. Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots in catches.