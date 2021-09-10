Patriots Preview 2021: 21 Predictions For New England’s New Season

With the New England Patriots season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to make some pre-season predictions.
Here are 21 — some bolder than others — ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium:
1. Though the Buffalo Bills remain atop the AFC East, the Patriots win 10 games and make the playoffs as a wild card.
2. Mac Jones finishes top-three in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting — but doesn’t win.
3. Damien Harris becomes the Patriots’ first 1,000-yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount in 2016, and the Patriots boast a top-five rushing attack even without Cam Newton.
4. Fans grumble about how little playing time preseason standout Rhamondre Stevenson receives. (The Patriots typically don’t give heavy workloads to rookie backs.)
5. Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots in catches.
6. Nelson Agholor finishes with fewer yards (896) and touchdowns (eight) than he had with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.
7. Isaiah Wynn plays fewer than 17 games.
8. Jonnu Smith leads the team in touchdown catches, and he and Hunter Henry combine for at least 85 receptions. Smith also tallies at least one rushing touchdown.
9. The Patriots rank near the top of the NFL in 12 personnel usage (one running back, two tight ends) after placing dead last in that category in 2020.
10. Josh Uche leads the team in sacks.
11. The Patriots’ run defense improves markedly, finishing in the top 10 in DVOA after ranking 32nd last season.
12. Henry Anderson is a healthy scratch at some point early in the season.
13. Matt Judon makes the Pro Bowl in his first season as a Patriot.
14. Patriots cornerbacks struggle during Stephon Gilmore’s six-game absence, though J.C. Jackson still ranks among the league leaders in interceptions.
15. Despite trade rumors, Gilmore remains with New England and debuts in Week 7.
16. Shaun Wade starts at least one game at cornerback during Gilmore’s absence.
17. Special teamer Justin Bethel plays snaps at cornerback.
18. Devin McCourty starts every game for the sixth consecutive season and grabs at least four interceptions.
19. Kyle Dugger leads the Patriots in forced fumbles.
20. Quinn Nordin and Nick Folk both kick in games.
21. The Patriots beat (yes, beat) Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.