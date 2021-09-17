Don’t Bet On Patriots Getting Mixed-Reality Mascot Like Panthers, Ravens

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the New England Patriots hop on the bandwagon and incorporate virtual militiamen as part of their pregame presentation at Gillette Stadium?

Don’t bank on it.

In case you missed it, the Carolina Panthers last week debuted a mixed-reality mascot for their home opener against the New York Jets. The presentation was similar to what the Baltimore Ravens used before a game last season.

Take a look:

Pretty cool stuff.

The presentations were made possible by a company called The Famous Group.

Craig Kolodny of NBC Boston recently reached out to Jon Slusser of The Famous Group to learn more about the project. He also spoke with a Patriots spokesperson about whether the team had any plans for doing something similar.