Patriots Reveal Their Five Team Captains For 2021 NFL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots on Wednesday announced their captains for the 2021 season.

The list was devoid of surprises.

Patriots players voted center David Andrews, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Devin McCourty, special teamer Matthew Slater and running back James White as their five captains for the upcoming NFL campaign.

Leading the way in 2021. pic.twitter.com/qxeEo3r747 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2021

All five are longtime locker-room leaders.

This will be the 11th season of captaincy for McCourty and Slater, the fifth for Andrews and the fourth for Hightower and White. Hightower regains his captain status after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were not voted captains after serving in that capacity last season. The Patriots had a total of eight captains in 2020, with quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Jason McCourty also earning spots in that group.