Patriots Host Quarterback, Five Other Free Agents For Workouts

The New England Patriots hosted a handful of free agents for workouts Tuesday, including quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Gordon was a prolific passer at Washington State, throwing for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, though only during the offseason and preseason. The Chiefs waived him Aug. 23.

The Patriots currently have quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer on their 53-man roster, Garrett Gilbert on their practice squad and Jarrett Stidham on the physically unable to perform list. Stidham is eligible to return in Week 7.

Also taking free agent workouts with the Patriots on Tuesday were wide receivers Javon Wims and Jaylen Smith and defensive backs Kentrell Brice, Shakur Brown and Grant Haley.

Wims caught 28 passes on 56 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns over three seasons with the Chicago Bears, with a career-best 18-186-1 line in 2019.

Brice appeared in 36 games for the Green Bay Packers but has not played a regular-season snap since 2018. Haley played 25 games for the New York Giants before making a one-game cameo with the New Orleans Saints last season.

Smith and Haley have yet to appear in regular-season NFL games.