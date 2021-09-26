Patriots Vs. Saints: Channel, Time, Live Stream Info For Week 3 Matchup

For the first time since “Unicorns! Show ponies! Where’s the beef?!?,” the New Orleans Saints are in Foxboro to play the New England Patriots.

Both teams enter this Week 3 matchup with 1-1 records. And both groups, while flawed, also are talented, benefit from great coaching and have playoff aspirations.

The Saints blew out the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and were crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week later. The Patriots, on the other hand, suffered a season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins but rebounded with a win over the New York Jets in Week 2.

New Orleans will look to establish its excellent rushing attack with star running back Alvin Kamara, while wild-card quarterback Jameis Winston will attempt to play mistake-free, winning football. New England must control the battles in the trenches — something it didn’t do in its first two games — if it’s going to beat Sean Payton’s team. The Patriots also must receive more explosive plays from rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

FOX will handle the broadcast of the game, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch Sunday afternoon’s game between the Patriots and Saints online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go