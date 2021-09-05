Patriots Share Photos Of Mac Jones, Other Players At Robert Kraft’s Cape Cod Home

Kraft hosted players and families for his annual team cookout

by

Among the many perks of being a New England Patriots player: hanging out at the owner’s Cape Cod mansion.

Mac Jones, New England’s new starting quarterback, was among those who visited Robert Kraft’s Cape home Wednesday for an annual team cookout. Players and families participated in various activities, including cornhole and jet-skiing.

Here’s an incomplete list of players who were at Kraft’s home:

— Mac Jones
— Damien Harris
— Devin McCourty
— Lawrence Guy
— Ted Karras
— Jonnu Smith
— Jake Bailey
— Quinn Nordin
— Jakob Johnson
— Matthew Slater

You can see some photos in the tweet below, or click here to view the full gallery.

So, who’s the best cornhole player on the Patriots?

Our money is on rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, who recently compared kicking to cornhole and NASCAR.

More Football:

Patriots Share Photos Of Mac Jones, Other Players At Robert Kraft’s Cape Cod Home
Boston Red Sox prospect Kutter Crawford
Previous Article

Red Sox Place Nick Pivetta On COVID-19 List, Summon Prospect For Big League Debut
Boston Red Sox First Baseman Bobby Dalbec
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Bobby Dalbec At Third With Rafael Devers Out

Picked For You

Related