Patriots Share Photos Of Mac Jones, Other Players At Robert Kraft’s Cape Cod Home

Among the many perks of being a New England Patriots player: hanging out at the owner’s Cape Cod mansion.

Mac Jones, New England’s new starting quarterback, was among those who visited Robert Kraft’s Cape home Wednesday for an annual team cookout. Players and families participated in various activities, including cornhole and jet-skiing.

Here’s an incomplete list of players who were at Kraft’s home:

— Mac Jones

— Damien Harris

— Devin McCourty

— Lawrence Guy

— Ted Karras

— Jonnu Smith

— Jake Bailey

— Quinn Nordin

— Jakob Johnson

— Matthew Slater

You can see some photos in the tweet below, or click here to view the full gallery.

Celebrating the start of a new season.



Robert Kraft hosts Patriots players & their families at his annual team cookout on Cape Cod: https://t.co/MOYMqC2xK6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 4, 2021

So, who’s the best cornhole player on the Patriots?