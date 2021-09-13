Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Pats Used Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers went nearly wire to wire, playing all but one offensive snap. He only left the field when the Patriots brought on 23 personnel (two backs and three tight ends, including an extra offensive tackle) in one short-yardage situation.

Meyers caught six passes on nine passes and converted four third downs, but he had a costly third-down drop (on a pass that quarterback Mac Jones could have placed better) that forced the Patriots to settle for a short fourth-quarter field goal.

Nelson Agholor was the Patriots’ clear No. 2 receiver with 64 snaps (85 percent), followed by Kendrick Bourne (44 percent) and Gunner Olszewski (15 percent). Agholor, who was limited by an ankle injury in practice last week, caught all four of his targets to finish with a team-high 72 receiving yards.

— Hunter Henry missed the preseason with a shoulder injury, so this was his first time playing alongside fellow tight end Jonnu Smith. The two free agent additions saw almost an even split in offensive snaps, with Smith playing 55 and Henry playing 54.

The Patriots utilized more two-tight end sets Sunday than they did all of last season, operating out of 12 personnel on roughly half of their offensive snaps. They deployed both Smith and Henry in multiple spots around the formation.