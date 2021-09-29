Have Patriots’ Struggles Sucked Fun Out Of Tom Brady’s Foxboro Return?

NESN Logo Sign In

For much of the football world, Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers remains the most anticipated regular season matchup in NFL history. And it should be, despite the excessive media coverage.

But Patriots fans? They might need to be bribed or gaslit into looking forward to Tom Brady’s Foxboro return.

Just think about what the mindset in New England was a few weeks ago.

People talked about Brady and Mac Jones both being undefeated for the Week 4 matchup, because it seemed like a realistic possibility. Even if the Patriots entered at 2-1 and you penciled in a loss, 2-2 after a night of Brady nostalgia and worship felt like a palatable outcome. Many even gave the Patriots, seemingly improved after a busy offseason, a chance of beating the defending Super Bowl champions.

$400 for the worst seat in the house? Take my money. Nearly $3,000 for a spot in the upper levels? I’ll work overtime.

Now? Total dread. A warranted fear of Brady charging into the house he built and essentially ending his former team’s season.

And the Patriots are to blame. They blew a game they should’ve won against the Miami Dolphins. They beat the New York Yets, yet the Week 2 contest was a two-score game midway through the fourth quarter despite an all-time stinker from Zach Wilson. Of course, New England just got embarrassed on its home turf by the New Orleans Saints.