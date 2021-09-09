Patriots To Open 2021 Season With Anticipated Clash With Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL offseason finally is over.

After a long and wild offseason, the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

The New England Patriots are set to open their season at home Sunday afternoon as the Miami Dolphins come to Gillette Stadium. This arguably is one of the most highly-anticipated openers for the Patriots in recent memory as rookie first-round draft pick Mac Jones makes his debut against his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

