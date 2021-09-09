Patriots To Open 2021 Season With Anticipated Clash With Dolphins

The long wait almost is over

by , and

The NFL offseason finally is over.

After a long and wild offseason, the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

The New England Patriots are set to open their season at home Sunday afternoon as the Miami Dolphins come to Gillette Stadium. This arguably is one of the most highly-anticipated openers for the Patriots in recent memory as rookie first-round draft pick Mac Jones makes his debut against his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

For more on the season opener, check out the spotlight video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.

Has Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Thought About Replacing Tom Brady?
