Patriots’ Troy Brown Has Extremely High Praise For Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Troy Brown knows a thing or two about high-level New England Patriots quarterback play. He played six seasons with Tom Brady and a bunch more with Drew Bledsoe.

He’s now a big fan of Mac Jones.

Brown, the former Patriots slot receiver and current wide receivers/kick returners coach, shared a sterling review of Jones one day after the rookie officially became New England’s starting QB.

“I just think Mac has been incredibly poised,” Brown said Wednesday in a video conference. “He’s been able to improve over the course of training camp, and he’s put in the work and just been a trusted player for us since he’s gotten here. So I think he’s shown the ability to be a good leader, good in the locker room. He’s great with the guys — he’s great with the receiver group, I know for sure.”

Teammates raved about Jones’ leadership, work ethic and preparedness throughout training camp. Bill Belichick and his staff ultimately believed the first-round draft pick was a better option for the team than veteran incumbent Cam Newton, who was released Tuesday during final cuts.

“He’s just been a tremendous leader,” Brown said of Jones. “Some of the qualities he had at Alabama, I think some of those things are starting to show now. … He’s always trying to encourage these guys. He’s shown that leadership you rarely see in a young player. He’s got some of that right now.”

Jones’ first NFL start likely will come against his former Bama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, as the Patriots welcome the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium for next Sunday’s regular-season opener.