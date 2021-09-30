Patriots Work Out Two Kickers Before Bucs Game With Nick Folk Limited

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ latest round of free agent visits featured a quartet of specialists.

On Thursday, the Patriots worked out kickers Brett Maher and Riley Patterson and long snappers Turner Bernard and Ryan Langan, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Due diligence or cause for concern? That’s unclear.

The Patriots often host players at all positions for workouts to keep their emergency lists up to date, but they also could have a need at the position for this Sunday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

A left knee injury has limited veteran Nick Folk in each of the Patriots’ first two practices this week. New England’s secondary option, undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin, is on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until next week.

Folk has been a bright spot amid a shaky start to the season for New England’s typically stellar special teams. The 36-year-old missed an extra point during the team’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets but has been perfect on field goals through three games, drilling all nine of his attempts.

No NFL kicker has made or attempted more field goals than Folk this season. (Denver’s Brandon McManus and Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson also are 9-for-9).