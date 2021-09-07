Why Paul Pierce Won’t Be Apologizing For Video That Led To ESPN Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Say what you want about Paul Pierce, but you have to respect his candor.

In April, Pierce parted ways with ESPN days after posting videos to his Instagram story of himself hanging out with exotic dancers, among other activities. The Boston Celtics legend, who soon will be a Hall of Famer, recently discussed his ESPN exit — and much more — in a conversation with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Here’s an excerpt that reveals Pierce saw no reason to apologize for the videos that led to his ESPN exit:

Pierce’s longtime agent, Jeff Schwartz, suggested Pierce apologize anyway. Schwartz worried that the video might influence Hall voters. Pierce didn’t. “Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal,” says Pierce. “These motherf—-s in the Hall of Fame, some did (cocaine), f—ing battery. What the f— did I do? I was just having a good time. All the people coming after me, half you motherf—–s do the same s—. You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it. I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun.” And if Hall voters had held it against him? “Listen,” says Pierce, “if I didn’t make it with this class, it would be the biggest stiff job in Hall of Fame history.”

Make of that what you will.

If you like this version of Pierce, then you likely will enjoy his forthcoming podcast with fellow Celtics great Kevin Garnett.