Phillies Rally From Seven-Run Deficit To Beat Cubs In Historic Comeback

NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t give up against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, and boy, did it pay off.

Down 7-0 after three innings, the Phillies scored seven runs in the fourth to tie the game, then continued to rally through nine innings to mount a historic comeback and earn a 17-8 victory. According to StatsPerform, the Phillies are the first National League team to turn a deficit of at least seven runs into a win by nine or more.

Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with three runs, four RBIs and two walks. He launched a pair of doubles and a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

MV3 for the LEAD. pic.twitter.com/jEdhMwz0NL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 17, 2021

Overall, the Phillies finished with 16 hits, while the Cubs had 10.

The best part of it all? It was a huge boost to Philadelphia. The Phillies — now at 74-72 — are chasing the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, and they’re now three games behind the Braves and 2 1/2 games out of the Wild Card race.

The Cubs aren’t playing for anything, as they’re officially eliminated at 66-81 on the season.