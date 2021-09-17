Phillies Rally From Seven-Run Deficit To Beat Cubs In Historic Comeback

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t give up against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, and boy, did it pay off.
Down 7-0 after three innings, the Phillies scored seven runs in the fourth to tie the game, then continued to rally through nine innings to mount a historic comeback and earn a 17-8 victory. According to StatsPerform, the Phillies are the first National League team to turn a deficit of at least seven runs into a win by nine or more.
Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with three runs, four RBIs and two walks. He launched a pair of doubles and a three-run home run in the seventh inning.
Overall, the Phillies finished with 16 hits, while the Cubs had 10.
The best part of it all? It was a huge boost to Philadelphia. The Phillies — now at 74-72 — are chasing the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, and they’re now three games behind the Braves and 2 1/2 games out of the Wild Card race.
The Cubs aren’t playing for anything, as they’re officially eliminated at 66-81 on the season.
Being the National League, there’s no impact out here in New England — unless you took the Cubs moneyline. If you got in on DraftKings’ +135 odds, things were looking pretty good for you through the first few innings…but not so much after that.