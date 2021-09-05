Photo Of Kiké Hernández On Field At Fenway Is Good Sign For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

A surprising win streak came to an end for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, as they fell to the Cleveland Indians in the final game of the series.

But there might be light at the end of this tunnel.

Boston has been without a number of players as COVID-19 essentially ripped through its roster. Kiké Hernández tested positive for the virus on August 27 and since then, 10 others have joined him on the COVID-19 related injured list. Most recently, Nick Pivetta and Danny Santana were added to the list and the Red Sox had to recall an emergency starter in Kutter Crawford.

Before the loss, manager Alex Cora told reporters that Hernández was back in Boston with a few protocol-related tests to clear. Based on a photo from The Athletic’s Jen MccCaffrey, it appears Hernández passed his intake.

Looks like Kiké Hernandez is playing catch on the field post game here. Probably means he cleared his protocols. Cora hoped he?d be back Tuesday but perhaps there?s a chance for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iu1Wedsex1 — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 5, 2021

Cora is hopeful Hernández will return by Tuesday or Wednesday the latest, as Boston will be amid a crucial three-game series against the first place Tampa Bay Rays.

Hopefully the utility player being on the field at Fenway Park is a good sign, because he’s a versatile piece Boston can use to fill its gaps right now.