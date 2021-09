NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox had a tough go of it against the New York Yankees on Friday night, but you know what they say — you need a rainstorm for a rainbow.

OK, so maybe we shouldn’t take this one literally, but as Boston held a 1-0 lead against the Yankees in Saturday’s game, a massive rainbow appeared in the skies over Fenway Park. And the photos of it are everything.

Take a look:

Rainbow at Fenway ? pic.twitter.com/KC4nzFrI4T — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 25, 2021

Perhaps this is an omen as the Red Sox push for the postseason?