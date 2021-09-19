Play NESN Games’ Week 2 ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Challenge For Chance To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re already going to be watching Sunday’s Patriots game, you might as well put yourself in a position to potentially win a great prize.

A $25 Amazon gift card can be yours if you come out on top in NESN Games’ “Patriots Pick 6” challenge for Week 2. The competition is simple: Make six picks — ranging from the point spread to player props — and hope your prognostications are superior to the rest of the pack.

The tie-breaking question — total Patriots passing yards — will determine the winner if multiple participants are tied for first place at game’s end.

In hopes of giving you the best chance to win, here are our insights on each pick.

Spread: Patriots -5.5

This feels like a lot of points for a road team that didn’t look particularly great in Week 1. We’ll take Jets +5.5 here, as the Patriots will be down two starters (Kyle Van Noy and Trent Brown) and Mac Jones’ first test away from Gillette Stadium will be before a raucous crowd in the Meadowlands.

Over/Under (including overtime): 43.5

Neither the Jets nor the Patriots were able to eclipse the 20-point threshold in Week 1. We’re expecting more of the same Sunday, as both offenses led by rookie quarterbacks probably are going to need some time before they find a groove.

Damien Harris rushing yards: over/under 71.5

Harris scampered for 100 yards last week against the Dolphins, who employ a better defense than the Jets. He also should be playing motivated as ever following his game-changing fumble against Miami. Take the Over here.