Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-White Sox To Win Signed Chris Sale Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale won’t be on the mound during Friday night’s Red Sox versus White Sox game but his presence will loom large nonetheless.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-White Sox can compete to win a baseball Sale signed by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The Red Sox-White Sox broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases their chance of winning.

NESN

The first question in Friday night’s contest will appear during “Red Sox Gameday LIVE,” which will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m.

The winner of the signed Sale ball automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!