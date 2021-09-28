NESN Logo Sign In

A midweek trip to Portugal offers Liverpool a chance to tighten its ship and distance itself from FC Porto.

Liverpool will visit Porto on Tuesday at Estádio do Dragão in a UEFA Champions League Group B game. Liverpool tops the group with the three points it earned in its come-from-behind win over AC Milan in the club’s opening game. Porto is tied for second after a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid.

The teams last met in the 2019 Champions League quarterfinals, in which the Reds trounced their Portuguese opponents 6-1 on aggregate en route to winning that year’s crown.

Here’s when and how to watch Porto versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com