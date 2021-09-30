Providence, UMass Hockey Headline College Sports Weekend On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

With October now upon us, college sports is starting to fill the NESN TV schedule.

Providence and UMass will kick off their Hockey East Men schedule this weekend with the first of a host of their games that will air this fall and winter on NESN networks.

The Friars will host Army at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and NESN+ will air the game.

Sunday’s marquee matchup features Minnesota State visiting defending national champion UMass at 4 p.m. ET on NESN+.

NESN’s other weekend college sports action includes a football game between Toledo and UMass, an ACC Football game between Louisville and Wake Forest and much more.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Oct. 1

4 p.m. — ACC field hockey: Wake Forest at Louisville (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Ivy League women’s volleyball (NESN+)