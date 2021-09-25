Rafael Devers Joins Historic Red Sox Company With Latest Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is in rare company.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman crushed his 35th home run of the 2021 Major League Baseball on Friday night becoming just the third player in team history to reach the mark at 25-years-old or younger.

Devers joins Hall-of-Famers Ted Williams (1941) and Jim Rice (1977) in the exclusive club. The young third baseman has a chance to exceed his predecessors if he is able to smack four home runs across the final week of the regular season.

