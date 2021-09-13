Ravens Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The Entertainment Capital of the World will be the site of the 2021 NFL season’s first “Monday Night Football” matchup.

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens, as Week 1 wraps up. The Ravens are coming off a 2020 campaign that ended with an AFC divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders, meanwhile, missed out on the playoffs last season after posting a 7-9 record.

Lamar Jackson and Co. are the favorites in this primetime tilt, as DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the Silver and Black 3.5 points at home. The points total is set at 50.5.

Here is how to watch the Ravens-Raiders contest online and on TV:

When: Monday, Sept. 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN