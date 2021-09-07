Red Sox Announce Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Against Rays

Franchy Cordero has been optioned back to Triple-A

by

The Boston Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves before taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Red Sox activated both Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 Related Injured list. Hernández, who has not played since Aug. 26, will return to the starting lineup to lead off and play in center field against the Rays.

To make room for those two players, outfielder Franchy Cordero was sent back to Triple-A Worcester while Taylor Motter, who earned his first start Monday, was designated for assignment.

Boston manager Alex Cora also revealed pitcher Nick Pivetta, who already has been on the COVID-19 list, tested positive for the virus. Cora, though, is hopeful Pivetta, who remains asymptomatic, could make a start this weekend.

The Red Sox will host the Rays at Fenway Park on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

More MLB:

Red Sox Roster Update: Alex Cora Offers Latest On COVID-Impacted Players
Boston Red Sox utilityman KIké Hernández
Previous Article

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Back In Leadoff Spot For Boston
NFL free agent wide receiver
Next Article

Texans Work Out Former Patriots Receiver Danny Amendola

Picked For You

Related