Red Sox Announce Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves before taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Red Sox activated both Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 Related Injured list. Hernández, who has not played since Aug. 26, will return to the starting lineup to lead off and play in center field against the Rays.

To make room for those two players, outfielder Franchy Cordero was sent back to Triple-A Worcester while Taylor Motter, who earned his first start Monday, was designated for assignment.

Boston manager Alex Cora also revealed pitcher Nick Pivetta, who already has been on the COVID-19 list, tested positive for the virus. Cora, though, is hopeful Pivetta, who remains asymptomatic, could make a start this weekend.

The Red Sox will host the Rays at Fenway Park on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.