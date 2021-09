NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had themselves a night Friday.

It seemed as though everything went Boston’s way as they opened a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale returned to the mound after his recent bout with COVID-19 and allowed just one run across five innings while the Red Sox bats came alive in the impressive 7-1 win over Baltimore.

