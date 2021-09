NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo is not one to back down from a challenge.

Despite his lack of success against left-handed pitching so far this season, Verdugo drove in the game-winning RBI against Indians lefty Alex Young in Saturday’s thriller.

The Boston Red Sox star will play centerfield and bat in the cleanup spot during Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

For more on Alex Verdugo, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Homer Services.