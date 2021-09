NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec has been an absolute force at the plate since the MLB trade deadline.

With his home run on Friday night, Bobby Dalbec moved ahead of Carlton Fisk and Jim Rice for most home runs in a single season by a Red Sox rookie. Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo take a look at Dalbec’s numbers and discuss his impact on the team’s success.

For more on the Bobby Dalbec, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services