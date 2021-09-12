Travis Shaw Continues To Provide Value To Red Sox Amid Playoff Push

Shaw's impressed in his second Red Sox stint

by

Travis Shaw doesn’t shy away from the spotlight.

The Red Sox first basemen hit a walk-off grand slam against the Rangers on August 23rd and continued his impressive return to Boston by driving in the go-ahead run in Saturday’s extra-inning thriller against the White Sox.

While Shaw may not be a regular in the starting lineup, he’s found a way to keep himself prepared and ready when his number is called upon. Since being acquired by the Red Sox on Aug. 15, it is clear the 31-year-old has proved he can deliver in big moments.

For more on Shaw, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

