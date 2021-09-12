Travis Shaw Continues To Provide Value To Red Sox Amid Playoff Push

NESN Logo Sign In

Travis Shaw doesn’t shy away from the spotlight.

The Red Sox first basemen hit a walk-off grand slam against the Rangers on August 23rd and continued his impressive return to Boston by driving in the go-ahead run in Saturday’s extra-inning thriller against the White Sox.

While Shaw may not be a regular in the starting lineup, he’s found a way to keep himself prepared and ready when his number is called upon. Since being acquired by the Red Sox on Aug. 15, it is clear the 31-year-old has proved he can deliver in big moments.

