It was an important day for Major League Baseball this week.

MLB celebrated its 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day on Sep. 15 to honor the life and philanthropic efforts of the Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great.

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman and 2009 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award Kevin Youkilis sat down with Tom Caron to discuss the day.

To hear their conversation, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.