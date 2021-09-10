Red Sox Have One-Game Lead Over Yankees In AL Wild Card Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox had a productive off day Thursday thanks to the Yankees.

Boston moved a full game ahead of New York in the American League East standings when the Yankees dropped four straight with a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox now have sole possession of the first AL Wild Card spot, which means they would host the one-game playoff at Fenway Park should they hold on to the lead.

It’s likely the Tampa Bay Rays will lock up the AL East this month, and the Red Sox at one point looked to be in danger of falling out of postseason contention altogether. But New York has been slumping after surging out of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. The Yankees are 2-8 in their last 10 games, and have the Blue Jays breathing down their neck for that final Wild Card seed.

Boston begins a six-game road trip Friday in Chicago with the White Sox before flying to Seattle to take on the Mariners. Every win is crucial for the Red Sox with just 20 games left in the season. And after a thrilling win Wednesday night over the Rays, and with more players hopeful to return from the COVID-19 related injury list, now is a perfect time for the Red Sox to to put together a little run, gain some momentum and end the season on a high note.