Red Sox Help Bruins’ Nick Foligno Cross Item Off His Bucket List

Bruins newcomer Nick Foligno already is feeling the love from his new city, thanks to the Red Sox.

Foligno, who signed with Boston as a free agent in July, joined teammates Craig Smith and Taylor Hall to throw out the first pitch before Friday’s game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees. In a tweet, he called the opportunity a “bucket list” item.

“3 pitches… 3 strikes!” he wrote, sharing a video of the trio just in front of the mound. “Boys came out firing! What a great welcome to Boston. Thanks @RedSox for having us out tonight! #Bucketlist Go @NHLBruins Go!!!”

3 pitches? 3 strikes! Boys came out firing! ???. What a great welcome to Boston! Thanks ?@RedSox for having us out tonight?! #Bucketlist Go ?@NHLBruins? Go!!! pic.twitter.com/QlyDdfyHWf — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) September 24, 2021

Foligno isn’t the only New England newcomer who got an opportunity on the hill. On Sept. 3, Patriots linebacker Matt Judon threw out the first pitch and raved about the experience on social media. And the Bruins have been representing out and about over the last few days, as star David Pastrnak was on hand at Saturday’s New England Revolution game.

Hopefully the Red Sox, Revolution and Patriots will all return the favor this hockey season.