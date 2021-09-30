Red Sox Hope To Gain Postseason Ground In Series Finale Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to build off Wednesday’s impressive win.

After dropping their series-opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the Red Sox got back in the win column thanks to a strong performance on the mound from Nathan Eovaldi and a couple big bats.

J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe each slugged a home run in the 6-0 win and Boston even was able to gain ground on the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card race heading into Thursday.

